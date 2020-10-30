Mit dem Beschluss der Ministerpräsidenten vom 28. Okt. 2020 Veranstaltungen, die der Unterhaltung und der Freizeit dienen, im November deutschlandweit zu verbieten, ist das Amiga Meeting 2020 leider nicht durchführbar und muss daher ausfallen. Wir hoffen auf ein besseres 2021.
Am Samstag, den 7. Nov. 2020 ab 13 Uhr planen wir uns online auf Discord zu treffen.
https://discord.gg/F7pkkg2
Amiga Meeting Klausdorf abgesagt
Published 30.10.2020 - 13:57 by AndreasM
