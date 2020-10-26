Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

AmiKit: Entwicklerpaket für AmigaOS veröffentlicht Published 26.10.2020 - 18:04 by AndreasM



Dies ist ein Bundle, das eine Sammlung von Tools, Umgebungen und Beispielen für die Programmierung auf dem Amiga enthält.



Das Bundle ist "portabel", sodass keine spezielle Installation erforderlich ist.

Einfach das LZX-Archiv an einem beliebigen Ort extrahieren.



