Das AmiKit Entwicklerpaket Package für AmigaOS wurde heute veröffentlichte.
Dies ist ein Bundle, das eine Sammlung von Tools, Umgebungen und Beispielen für die Programmierung auf dem Amiga enthält.
Das Bundle ist "portabel", sodass keine spezielle Installation erforderlich ist.
Einfach das LZX-Archiv an einem beliebigen Ort extrahieren.
https://www.amikit.amiga.sk/devpack
AmiKit: Entwicklerpaket für AmigaOS veröffentlicht
Published 26.10.2020 - 18:04 by AndreasM
