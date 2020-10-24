Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy PC Games 11/98 - 23.10.2020
Enemy Engaged: Apache/Havoc PC Player 1/99 - 23.10.2020
Enemy Engaged: RAH-66 Comanche versus Ka-52 Hokum PC Player 5/2000 - 23.10.2020
DSF Welt Fussball Manager PC Player 1/99 - 23.10.2020
Mensch ärgere Dich nicht PC Player 1/99 - 23.10.2020
Speedy Eggbert PC Player 1/99 - 23.10.2020
Dark Project: Der Meisterdieb PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Chessmaster 6000 PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Falcon 4.0 PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Talonsoft's Western Front PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Myth II: Soulblighter PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Thunder Brigade PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Star Wars - Rogue Squadron 3D PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
S.C.A.R.S. PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Track Pack 98: 100% Unofficial add-ons for Grand Prix 2 PC Player 2/99 - 23.10.2020
Artikel: Besuch bei Nintendo of Europe Video Games 5/98 - 18.10.2020
Myst Mega Fun 12/95 - 17.10.2020
Myst Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Rayman Mega Fun 12/95 - 17.10.2020
Burning Road Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Street Fighter Alpha 2 Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Killing Zone Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
K-1 The Arena Fighters Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Virtual Golf Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Whizz Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Penny Racers Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Andretti Racing Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Battle Monsters Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Madden NFL 97 Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Midway's Greatest Arcade Hits Volume 1 Mega Fun 10/96 - 17.10.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
