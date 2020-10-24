Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Waxworks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Short Grey, The - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Waxworks - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Waxworks - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Waxworks - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Waxworks - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Count Duckula In No Sax Please - We're Egyptian / Count Duckula: No Sax Please - We're Egyptian - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-16 Combat Pilot - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
F-16 Combat Pilot - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1989
F-16 Combat Pilot - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
F-16 Combat Pilot - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
F-16 Combat Pilot - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Maniacball - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Kevin Saunders (invent) - Update the artist page
Kevin Saunders (invent) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Digital Magic - Update the publisher page
Jules Burt - Update the artist page
Jon Law - Update the artist page
ShockWave - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Activision - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
IAM - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Diamond Caves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1995
neXus (Germany) - Update the developer page
Nexus (Italy) - Update the developer page
neXus - Create one new publisher page
Waxworks - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Waxworks - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Waxworks - Upload 8 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Waxworks - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Deep, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Carton Rouge: League Edition / Carton Rouge - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Deep, The - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Ball - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 24.10.2020 - 13:19
