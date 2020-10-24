 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 24.10.2020 - 13:19 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

CestinoGlobale.lha - 1.5 - dev/blitz - 53K - Italian global trashcan WIP - (readme)
iGame-v2.0.lha - 2.0 - util/misc - 239K - Frontend for WHDLoad - (readme)
Qbreed.lha - 0.5 - game/data - 6.3M - AB3D level maps for Quake. w/ 68k engine - (readme)
AMIread_No1.zip - 1.22 - mags/misc - 124M - Polish magazine - (readme)
guardamy_sources.lha - 1.2 - comm/www - 121K - Watch web pages for changes + pl - (readme)
annotate_pascal_syntax.lha - 1.3 - text/edit - 397K - Annotate Pascal Syntax - (readme)
HasDevice.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 15K - Checks for the existence of a device - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2GER - game/data - 9K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
GemRB-Morphos.lha - 0.8.5-beta1 - game/role - 3.1M - Portable Bioware's Infinity Engine - (readme)
mhimpegit.lha - 1.1 - driver/audio - 3K - MHI driver for Prelude/MPEGit module - (readme)
PreludeAHI.lha - 6.37 - driver/audio - 12K - AHI driver for Prelude soundcard - (readme)
PreludeLib.lha - 5.6 - driver/audio - 16K - Driver library for Prelude soundcard - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.81 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.81 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
CONSize.lha - 1.1 - util/cli - 13K - Print out the size of the CLI window - (readme)
GEMATRIA.lha - 0.1 - game/text - 15K - Turn words into Lottery numbers (+ src) - (readme)
MrPoker.lha - 2.26 - game/board - 402K - The Poker game by AxelSoftware - (readme)
ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.22 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 36K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.81 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
CycleCounter.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 10K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
uqm-src.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.8M - Source for Ur-Quan Masters port - (readme)
uqm.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.9M - Port of Ur-Quan Masters - (readme)
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - game/text - 59K - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

