Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Amiga Future 147 Vorschau und Leseproben online Published 20.10.2020 - 17:30 by AndreasM



Einige Artikel in dieser Ausgabe:



Making of Amiga Future TV

Review Tiny Booble

Interview Davide Bucci



Und natürlich noch vieles, vieles mehr.



Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr unter dem Link:



Die Amiga Future ist als deutsches und englisches Print-Magazin direkt bei der Redaktion und diversen Amiga Fachhändlern verfügbar.



Heft ansehen:

Heft bestellen:



https://www.amigafuture.de

Von der Ausgabe 147 (November/Dezember 2020) der Amiga Future sind seit heute die farbigen Leseproben sowie die bunte Vorschau online.

http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13

https://www.amigashop.org

https://www.amigafuture.de

http://www.apc-tcp.de

