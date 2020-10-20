Von der Ausgabe 147 (November/Dezember 2020) der Amiga Future sind seit heute die farbigen Leseproben sowie die bunte Vorschau online.
Einige Artikel in dieser Ausgabe:
Making of Amiga Future TV
Review Tiny Booble
Interview Davide Bucci
Und natürlich noch vieles, vieles mehr.
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr unter dem Link: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Die Amiga Future ist als deutsches und englisches Print-Magazin direkt bei der Redaktion und diversen Amiga Fachhändlern verfügbar.
Heft ansehen: app.php/kb/index?c=13
Heft bestellen: https://www.amigashop.org
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Amiga Future 147 Vorschau und Leseproben online
Published 20.10.2020 - 17:30 by AndreasM
