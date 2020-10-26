V4Bootloader (V4BL) ist ein kostenloses Software-Framework, das zu 100% auf AROS und Public Domain Tools basiert.
V4BL erstellt eine Multi-Boot-64-Gbit-CF-Karte mit unbeaufsichtigter Installationsunterstützung für:
- Amiga OS (1.33, 3.1, 3.1.4 und 3.9)
- ApolloOS und AROS
- Sarg
- AmiKIT-XE
- EmuTOS / AES
Mit V4BL können Benutzer per Mausklick zwischen Betriebssystemen wechseln und Daten für alle Betriebssysteme freigeben
Werbevideo: https://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY
Kurzanleitung: https://youtu.be/GYsVKHel1uM
Benutzer können sich registrieren, um den Download zu erhalten: willemdrijver@mac.com
V4BootLoader V2.0 für Vampire V4SA veröffentlicht
Published 26.10.2020 - 18:05 by WillemDrijver
