Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

V4BootLoader V2.0 für Vampire V4SA veröffentlicht Published 26.10.2020 - 18:05 by WillemDrijver

V4BL erstellt eine Multi-Boot-64-Gbit-CF-Karte mit unbeaufsichtigter Installationsunterstützung für:

- Amiga OS (1.33, 3.1, 3.1.4 und 3.9)

- ApolloOS und AROS

- Sarg

- AmiKIT-XE

- EmuTOS / AES

Mit V4BL können Benutzer per Mausklick zwischen Betriebssystemen wechseln und Daten für alle Betriebssysteme freigeben

Werbevideo:

Kurzanleitung:

V4Bootloader (V4BL) ist ein kostenloses Software-Framework, das zu 100% auf AROS und Public Domain Tools basiert.

Benutzer können sich registrieren, um den Download zu erhalten: willemdrijver@mac.com

