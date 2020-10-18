Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org. Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

Ask Your Amiga 0.1 veröffentlicht Published 18.10.2020 - 18:58 by AndreasM



Ich habe Euch eine neue Veröffentlichung von "Ask Your Amiga", dem neuen Tool für Ihren geliebten Amiga, zusammengestellt. Es funktioniert gut, kann jetzt auch das Bild oder den Text speichern, aber nichts weiter ... nur sehr grundlegende Funktionen, aber trotzdem gefällt es mir, dass es auch auf meinem langsameren Amiga 68030 ziemlich flüssig funktioniert.



Wie immer ist es für alle Amiga-Systeme mit Internetverbindung verfügbar.



Amiga 68020+ OS3.0 +

AROS x86 ABIv0, ARM Raspi ABIv0, x64 ABIv1 nonSMP

MorphOS 3.x.

AmigaOS 4.x.



https://blog.alb42.de/programs/#AYA ALB42 schreiben:Ich habe Euch eine neue Veröffentlichung von "Ask Your Amiga", dem neuen Tool für Ihren geliebten Amiga, zusammengestellt. Es funktioniert gut, kann jetzt auch das Bild oder den Text speichern, aber nichts weiter ... nur sehr grundlegende Funktionen, aber trotzdem gefällt es mir, dass es auch auf meinem langsameren Amiga 68030 ziemlich flüssig funktioniert.Wie immer ist es für alle Amiga-Systeme mit Internetverbindung verfügbar.Amiga 68020+ OS3.0 +AROS x86 ABIv0, ARM Raspi ABIv0, x64 ABIv1 nonSMPMorphOS 3.x.AmigaOS 4.x.

Back to previous page

