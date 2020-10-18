ALB42 schreiben:
Ich habe Euch eine neue Veröffentlichung von "Ask Your Amiga", dem neuen Tool für Ihren geliebten Amiga, zusammengestellt. Es funktioniert gut, kann jetzt auch das Bild oder den Text speichern, aber nichts weiter ... nur sehr grundlegende Funktionen, aber trotzdem gefällt es mir, dass es auch auf meinem langsameren Amiga 68030 ziemlich flüssig funktioniert.
Wie immer ist es für alle Amiga-Systeme mit Internetverbindung verfügbar.
Amiga 68020+ OS3.0 +
AROS x86 ABIv0, ARM Raspi ABIv0, x64 ABIv1 nonSMP
MorphOS 3.x.
AmigaOS 4.x.
https://blog.alb42.de/programs/#AYA
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Ask Your Amiga 0.1 veröffentlicht
Published 18.10.2020 - 18:58 by AndreasM
Back to previous page