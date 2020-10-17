Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

VirusZ_III.Bootblocks Update veröffentlicht Published 17.10.2020 - 12:48 by AndreasM



Wir haben einen neuen VirusZ_III.Bootblocks veröffentlicht.

Verwendung mit VirusZ III v1.02

Damit findet VirusZ den neuen Bootvirus.



https://www.vht-dk.dk/amiga/vz/vhtvzboot.htm Das Virus Help Team schreibt:Wir haben einen neuen VirusZ_III.Bootblocks veröffentlicht.Verwendung mit VirusZ III v1.02Damit findet VirusZ den neuen Bootvirus.

