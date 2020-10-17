Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Commander Blood PC Joker 2/95 - 10.10.2020
Cyberjudas PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Elisabeth I. PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Shellshock PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Pinball Prelude PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
HIND: The Russian Combat Helicopter Simulation PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Time Commando PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Deathkeep PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Synnergist PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Auf der Suche nach dem Ultimate Mix PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Legends PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Monty Python - Die Ritter der Kokosnuss PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Baku Baku PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Missionforce: Cyberstorm PC Joker 9/96 - 10.10.2020
Kult-Buch: Der Bundesliga Manager Hattrick Profi Pack - 09.10.2020
Games and More 2/99 - 09.10.2020
EXP Nr. 2 - 09.10.2020
EXP Nr. 3 - 09.10.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 17.10.2020 - 10:40 by AndreasM
