Für alle Abonnenten der Amiga Future stehen seit heute im Member-Bereich der Homepage die CoverCD-Cover der Ausgabe 147 zur Verfügung.
http://www.amigafuture.de/viewtopic.php?t=1172
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Amiga Future 147 Member-CD-Cover online
Published 14.10.2020 - 15:17 by AndreasM
