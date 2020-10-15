ZapperNG wurde in Version 1.1 veröffentlicht.
ZapperNG ist ein Commodity, mit dem man das Verhalten der Zoom- oder ZipWindow-Funktion in die Intuition verändern kann.
https://www.onyxsoft.se/zapperng.html
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
ZapperNG 1.1 veröffentlicht
Published 15.10.2020 - 21:18 by AndreasM
