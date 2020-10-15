Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

ZapperNG 1.1 veröffentlicht
Published 15.10.2020 - 21:18 by AndreasM



ZapperNG ist ein Commodity, mit dem man das Verhalten der Zoom- oder ZipWindow-Funktion in die Intuition verändern kann.



ZapperNG wurde in Version 1.1 veröffentlicht.
ZapperNG ist ein Commodity, mit dem man das Verhalten der Zoom- oder ZipWindow-Funktion in die Intuition verändern kann.
https://www.onyxsoft.se/zapperng.html

