Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Kult-Buch: Der Bundesliga Manager Hattrick Profi Pack - 09.10.2020
Games and More 2/99 - 09.10.2020
EXP Nr. 2 - 09.10.2020
EXP Nr. 3 - 09.10.2020
James Bond 007: The Duel Video Games 4/93 - 05.10.2020
Global Gladiators Video Games 4/93 - 05.10.2020
Another World Video Games 4/93 - 05.10.2020
Mega lo Mania Video Games 4/93 - 05.10.2020
Tiny Toon Adventures: Buster's Hidden Treasure Video Games 4/93 - 05.10.2020
Milon's Secret Castle Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
WWF Wrestlemania Steel Cage Challenge Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
Tom and Jerry: The Movie Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
Kaisen Game: Navy Blue Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
Yoshi's Cookie Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
NBA All-Star Challenge 2 Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
Best of the Best: Championship Karate Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
R-Type II Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
NBA All-Star Challenge Video Games 7/93 - 05.10.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 10.10.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
