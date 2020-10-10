Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Al Mackey - Update the artist page
Ed Mackey - Update the artist page
Michael P. Welch (Mike Welch) - Update the artist page
Alberto Longo - Update the artist page
TV Sports: Basketball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
TV Sports: Basketball - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gloom - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Global Domination - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Stratagem - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Dennis Rose - Create one new artist page
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Update the Artist photo comments
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Update the artist page
Roe Adams III - Update the Artist photo comments
Roe Adams III - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Swibble Dibble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Edge, The [Softek] - Update the publisher page
Softek - Update the developer page
Raffles / Inside Outing - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Raffles / Inside Outing - Update the game page - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1991
Raffles / Inside Outing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Raffles / Inside Outing - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Raffles / Inside Outing - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1991
Francesco Salvi - Update the artist page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 10.10.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
