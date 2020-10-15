Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

Vampire V4BootLoader-V2.0 Published 15.10.2020 - 21:17 by WillemDrijver V4BootLoader-V2.0 [/ b] (V4BL) am 10.10.2020 geplant.



V4BL ist ein Freeware-AROS-basiertes Multi-Boot-Framework, mit dem Benutzer folgendes installieren und starten können:

ApolloOS, Sarg, AmiKIT-XE, AOS1.3, AOS3.1, AOS3.9, AOS3.1.4.1, AROS und EmuTOS.



Alle Betriebssysteme auf einer einzigen 64-Gbit-CF-Karte mit voneinander isolierten Betriebssystempartitionen und gemeinsam genutzten Daten-Partitionen (PFS3).



Vorschau: https://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY



Feedback und Interesse können an folgende Adresse gesendet werden: willemdrijver@mac.com News URL: https://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY

Für Vampire V4SA-Benutzer ist die Veröffentlichung des neuenhttps://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY

