Für Vampire V4SA-Benutzer ist die Veröffentlichung des neuen V4BootLoader-V2.0 [/ b] (V4BL) am 10.10.2020 geplant.
V4BL ist ein Freeware-AROS-basiertes Multi-Boot-Framework, mit dem Benutzer folgendes installieren und starten können:
ApolloOS, Sarg, AmiKIT-XE, AOS1.3, AOS3.1, AOS3.9, AOS3.1.4.1, AROS und EmuTOS.
Alle Betriebssysteme auf einer einzigen 64-Gbit-CF-Karte mit voneinander isolierten Betriebssystempartitionen und gemeinsam genutzten Daten-Partitionen (PFS3).
Vorschau: https://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY
Feedback und Interesse können an folgende Adresse gesendet werden: willemdrijver@mac.com
News URL: https://youtu.be/8mtb-2YloTY
Vampire V4BootLoader-V2.0
Published 15.10.2020 - 21:17 by WillemDrijver
