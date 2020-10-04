Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org. Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

RCEU1205: Adapter-Platine für ATX-Netzteile Published 04.10.2020 - 12:59 by osz



Zum GitHub-Projekt: Auf GitHub gibt es ein Projekt namens RCEU1205, welches als Ziel die Entwicklung einer Adapter-Platine für ATX-Netzteile hat, um die Amiga-Modelle 500, 600 und 1200 in einen Tower-Gehäuse einzubauen. Noch ist das Projekt allerdings nicht fertig gestellt. Der Autor betont ausdrücklich, dass die Platine noch nicht getestet wurde und das Projekt daher noch nicht als Release angesehen werden sollte. Wer Interesse hat, kann das Projekt jedoch mitverfolgen oder bei entsprechenden Kenntnissen vielleicht sogar beim Testen helfen.Zum GitHub-Projekt: https://github.com/Retro-Commodore/RCEU ... miga-Power

