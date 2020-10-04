AthenaJS ist eine Game Engine bzw. ein einfaches JavaScrip-Framework, welches die Entwicklung von 2D-Spielen in HTML5 und JavaScript für den modernen Webbrowser vereinfachen soll. Alle Informationen zum Framework und seinen Features können auf der GitHub-Projektseite abgerufen werden.
Nun gibt es einen mit diesem Framework realisierten Remake-Versuch des Bitmap Brothers Spiels Gods für den Webbrowser am PC oder Mac. Die Entwicklung befindet sich noch in einem sehr frühen Stadium, kann allerdings schon aktiv mitverfolgt werden, da der Remake bereits als frühe Demo-Version spielbar ist.
Gods-Demo in AthenaJS: https://athenajs.github.io/athenajs-gods/
Gods-Projekt in AthenaJS auf GitHub: https://github.com/AthenaJS/athenajs-gods
AthenaJS auf GitHub: https://github.com/AthenaJS/athenajs
Gods-Remake im Webbrowser spielen
04.10.2020
