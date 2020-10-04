Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Gods-Remake im Webbrowser spielen Published 04.10.2020 - 12:06 by osz



Nun gibt es einen mit diesem Framework realisierten Remake-Versuch des Bitmap Brothers Spiels Gods für den Webbrowser am PC oder Mac. Die Entwicklung befindet sich noch in einem sehr frühen Stadium, kann allerdings schon aktiv mitverfolgt werden, da der Remake bereits als frühe Demo-Version spielbar ist.



Gods-Demo in AthenaJS:

Gods-Projekt in AthenaJS auf GitHub:

Gods-Demo in AthenaJS: https://athenajs.github.io/athenajs-gods/ Gods-Projekt in AthenaJS auf GitHub: https://github.com/AthenaJS/athenajs-gods AthenaJS auf GitHub: https://github.com/AthenaJS/athenajs

