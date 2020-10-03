Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org. Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

Another World kommt auf den C64 Published 03.10.2020 - 15:42 by osz



Eines der vielen großartigen Spiele auf dem Amiga war und ist Another World. Nachdem das Spiel vor einigen Jahren sogar auf Smartphones portiert wurde, wird es jetzt quasi auf den Vorgänger des Amigas portiert, nämlich auf den C64, wie die Spielenachrichten-Seite Indie Retro News berichtet. Beeindruckend ist, dass sich sogar die Intro-Sequenz in der C64-Portierung wiederfindet.



Weitere Informationen, Bilder und ein Video gibt es auf Indie Retro News: News Source: Indie Retro News

News Source URL: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/09/another-world-is-coming-to-c64-very.html

Und wieder eine Portierung eines Amiga-Spiels auf den C64.Eines der vielen großartigen Spiele auf dem Amiga war und ist Another World. Nachdem das Spiel vor einigen Jahren sogar auf Smartphones portiert wurde, wird es jetzt quasi auf den Vorgänger des Amigas portiert, nämlich auf den C64, wie die Spielenachrichten-Seite Indie Retro News berichtet. Beeindruckend ist, dass sich sogar die Intro-Sequenz in der C64-Portierung wiederfindet.Weitere Informationen, Bilder und ein Video gibt es auf Indie Retro News: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/09/a ... -very.html Indie Retro Newshttp://www.indieretronews.com/2020/09/another-world-is-coming-to-c64-very.html

Back to previous page

