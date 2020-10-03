Und wieder eine Portierung eines Amiga-Spiels auf den C64.
Eines der vielen großartigen Spiele auf dem Amiga war und ist Another World. Nachdem das Spiel vor einigen Jahren sogar auf Smartphones portiert wurde, wird es jetzt quasi auf den Vorgänger des Amigas portiert, nämlich auf den C64, wie die Spielenachrichten-Seite Indie Retro News berichtet. Beeindruckend ist, dass sich sogar die Intro-Sequenz in der C64-Portierung wiederfindet.
Weitere Informationen, Bilder und ein Video gibt es auf Indie Retro News: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/09/a ... -very.html
News Source: Indie Retro News
News Source URL: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/09/another-world-is-coming-to-c64-very.html
Another World kommt auf den C64
Published 03.10.2020 - 15:42
