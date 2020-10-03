Ursprünglich wurde Magica von Juan J. Martinez für die Amstrad CPC geschrieben. Nun wurde das Spiel von Andy Noble auf den Amiga portiert.
Bei Magica handelt es sich um einen sogenannten Single Screen Platformer mit Arcade-Charakter, was bedeutet, dass sich das gesamte Spiel, samt wechselnder Level, auf einem Bildschirm ohne Scrollen abspielt. Das Spiel soll von Spielen wie Snow Bros und Bubble Bobble inspiriert sein. Besondere Anforderungen hat Magica an den Amiga nicht, denn es läuft sogar auf einem nackten Amiga 500.
Das Spiel kann über die Website des Autors heruntergeladen werden: http://andynoble.co.uk/?LMCL=T_y2y2&LMCL=VNzmAo
Da der Link zum Download aber ein klein wenig versteckter ist, verlinken wir hier einmal direkt zur Datei: http://andynoble.co.uk/files/MagicaAmiga100.zip
News Source: Amiga-News
News Source URL: http://amiga-news.de/de/news/AN-2020-09-00064-DE.html
Neues Spiel: Magica-Portierung für den Amiga
Published 03.10.2020 - 14:15 by osz
