Neues Spiel: Magica-Portierung für den Amiga

Neues Spiel: Magica-Portierung für den Amiga Published 03.10.2020 - 14:15 by osz



Bei Magica handelt es sich um einen sogenannten Single Screen Platformer mit Arcade-Charakter, was bedeutet, dass sich das gesamte Spiel, samt wechselnder Level, auf einem Bildschirm ohne Scrollen abspielt. Das Spiel soll von Spielen wie Snow Bros und Bubble Bobble inspiriert sein. Besondere Anforderungen hat Magica an den Amiga nicht, denn es läuft sogar auf einem nackten Amiga 500.



Das Spiel kann über die Website des Autors heruntergeladen werden:

Da der Link zum Download aber ein klein wenig versteckter ist, verlinken wir hier einmal direkt zur Datei: News Source: Amiga-News

News Source URL: http://amiga-news.de/de/news/AN-2020-09-00064-DE.html

