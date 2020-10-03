Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
LEGOLAND PC Player 12/2000 - 27.09.2020
LEGO Loco PC Player 3/99 - 27.09.2020
LEGO Schach PC Player 8/99 - 27.09.2020
Might and Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer PC Player 5/2000 - 27.09.2020
Malice: 23rd Century Ultraconversion for Quake Power Play 2/98 - 27.09.2020
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy PC Player 11/98 - 27.09.2020
Galaga: Destination Earth PC Player 12/2000 - 27.09.2020
Paris 1313: Das Geheimnis von Notre Dame PC Player 12/2000 - 27.09.2020
3D Railroad Master PC Player 3/99 - 27.09.2020
Swing Plus: Total Mindcontrol PC Player 8/99 - 27.09.2020
LEGO Rock Raiders PC Joker 12/99 - 27.09.2020
Austin Powers Operation Trivia PC Joker 12/99 - 27.09.2020
Pandora's Box PC Joker 12/99 - 27.09.2020
Cruis'n USA Video Games 2/98 - 25.09.2020
X-Men vs. Street Fighter Video Games 2/98 - 25.09.2020
Lego Racers Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
WWF Wrestlemania 2000 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
WCW Mayhem Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Top Gear Rally 2 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Supercross 2000 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Super Smash Bros. Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Jet Moto 3 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Hellnight Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Sim City Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Drakkhen Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Brawl Brothers Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Lost Vikings, The Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Exhaust Heat II Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
03.10.2020
