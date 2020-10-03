Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Francesco Salvi - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Update the Artist photo comments
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Update the artist page
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Update the Artist photo comments
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Michel Winogradoff (M. W.) - Update the artist page
Nicolas Massonnat - Update the artist page
André Panza - Update the artist page
André Panza - Upload 7 Artist photo pictures
André Panza - Create one new artist page
Marco de Florès - Update the artist page
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Futura (Loriciel) - Update the publisher page
Nobby The Aardvark - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Nobby The Aardvark - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Bomber Bob - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Noddy's Playtime - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nobby The Aardvark - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Noddy's Playtime - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomber Bob - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Francesco Salvi - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Francesco Salvi - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Francesco Salvi - Create one new artist page
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall Non-AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 03.10.2020 - 13:31 by AndreasM
Back to previous page