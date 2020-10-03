 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 03.10.2020 - 13:31 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Francesco Salvi - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Update the Artist photo comments
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Update the artist page
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Update the Artist photo comments
Roman Werner (King Roman) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Michel Winogradoff (M. W.) - Update the artist page
Nicolas Massonnat - Update the artist page
André Panza - Update the artist page
André Panza - Upload 7 Artist photo pictures
André Panza - Create one new artist page
Marco de Florès - Update the artist page
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Futura (Loriciel) - Update the publisher page
Nobby The Aardvark - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Nobby The Aardvark - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Bomber Bob - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Noddy's Playtime - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nobby The Aardvark - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Noddy's Playtime - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomber Bob - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Francesco Salvi - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Francesco Salvi - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Francesco Salvi - Create one new artist page
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall Non-AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page