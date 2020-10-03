Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmySequencer.lha - 0.52 - mus/edit - 633K - MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA (Beta) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.1 - dev/misc - 1.9M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
aahr.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 35K - AHX and HVL ripper - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 1.8-bugfix - util/wb - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
DDNS_Check_Guide.lha - 2020-03-12 - comm/tcp - 4K - Guide for DDNS CHeck 2.1 - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2TUS - game/data - 8K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
HighGFXnmore.lha - 1.0 - driver/moni - 731K - Screenmodes up to 1280 x 1024 - (readme)
Hiroshima.lha - - mods/8voic - 11M - Remember Hiroshima 10ch by HKvalhe - (readme)
HWP_RebelSDL.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 5.1M - SDL scripting with Hollywood - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.2 - game/edit - 3.4M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.2 - game/edit - 2.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
ncfighter.i386-aros.lha - 0.1 - game/shoot - 218K - a ncurses based vertical shoot em up - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.5 - util/boot - 11K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha - 1.5 - dev/debug - 18K - Division by Zero Debugger - (readme)
PDCurses.lha - 3.9 - dev/lib - 976K - PDCurses for SDL - (readme)
snapconv.i386-aros.lha - 0.10 - misc/emu - 201K - ZX Spectrum snapshot converter - (readme)
stlist.i386-aros.lha - 1.6 - misc/emu - 45K - Lists AtariST disk image content - (readme)
taylormade.lha - 0.2 - game/text - 1.1M - Interpreter for Adventure Int. UK games - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 2.9-bugfix - game/actio - 71K - Align 3-4 tiles of same colour on WB - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.2 - util/boot - 43K - CopyMem for all CPU's & native x86 - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.2 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
CMatrix.lha - 2.0 - util/blank - 259K - Console Matrix screensaver w/ PDCurses - (readme)
tristam-island-demo.lha - 1.0 - game/text - 625K - infocom-style interactive fiction (demo) - (readme)
Ami-PlayMOD.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - mus/play - 2.3M - CLI ProTracker MOD player - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 03.10.2020 - 13:31 by AndreasM
