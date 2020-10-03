Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

ScummVM 2.2.0 erschienen Published 03.10.2020 - 13:03 by osz



Unter anderem werden von nun an drei weitere Game Engines unterstützt und die Unterstützung von vier bereits implementierten Game Engines wurde ausgebaut. Somit ist es von nun an möglich 1976 Spiele mit ScummVM zu spielen. Außerdem wurde die MorphOS-Portierung von ScummVM komplett überarbeitet.



Wie manch einer bestimmt schon bemerkt hat: Seit einiger Zeit können neben zahlreichen Abenteuerspielen auch einige Rollenspiele genutzt werden. In der aktuellen Version sind folgende Spiele hinzu gekommen:



Blazing Dragons

Eye of the Beholder - Sega CD version

Griffon Legend

Interactive Fiction games

Operation Stealth

Police Quest: SWAT

Prince and the Coward (Englische Übersetzung)

Ultima IV - Quest of the Avatar

Ultima VI - The False Prophet

Ultima VIII - Pagan



