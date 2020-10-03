 

 

 

ScummVM 2.2.0 erschienen

Published 03.10.2020 - 13:03 by osz

Version 2.2.0 von ScummVM ist erschienen und bringt einige aufregende Neuerungen mit sich.

Unter anderem werden von nun an drei weitere Game Engines unterstützt und die Unterstützung von vier bereits implementierten Game Engines wurde ausgebaut. Somit ist es von nun an möglich 1976 Spiele mit ScummVM zu spielen. Außerdem wurde die MorphOS-Portierung von ScummVM komplett überarbeitet.

Wie manch einer bestimmt schon bemerkt hat: Seit einiger Zeit können neben zahlreichen Abenteuerspielen auch einige Rollenspiele genutzt werden. In der aktuellen Version sind folgende Spiele hinzu gekommen:

Blazing Dragons
Eye of the Beholder - Sega CD version
Griffon Legend
Interactive Fiction games
Operation Stealth
Police Quest: SWAT
Prince and the Coward (Englische Übersetzung)
Ultima IV - Quest of the Avatar
Ultima VI - The False Prophet
Ultima VIII - Pagan

Download und weitere Informationen: https://www.scummvm.org/

