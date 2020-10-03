Amiga-Smalltalk ist eine Implementierung der Programmiersprache Smalltalk für den Amiga, wie sie als Smalltalk-80 im sogenannten Blue Book beschrieben wird. Die Implementierung liegt als Quellcode vor und muss zunächst kompiliert werden. Auf der Projekt-Seite werde verschiedene Wege beschrieben, unter anderem unter AROS und auf dem Amiga.
Zur Amiga-Smalltalk GitHub-Seite: https://github.com/iamleeg/Amiga-Smalltalk
Smalltalk Implementierung für den Amiga
03.10.2020
