Wie immer zum 01.Oktober des Jahres steht die aktuelle Ausgabe #6 der LOAD, dem Retrocomputer-Magazin aus dem Verein zum Erhalt klassischer Computer jetzt als PDF zum kostenlosen Download bereit. Ein Ausschnitt aus dem Inhalt:
* Die GUI Revolution (Apple Macintosh, AMIGA, Atari, Canon Cat, Sinclair QL)
* Hardware (alphaTronic, Macintosh Apple //e Karte, Philips P1000)
* Praxis (Hypercard Macintosh Fanzin, Kill The Bit, Apple Disk Transfer Pro, HP Laserjet 2100, Epson HX-20 Handheld, RS-232 Umsetzer, Serielle Localtalk Netze)
* Welt (Buchrezension DDR Computer, Archäologie der Digitalisierung, 50 Jahre Deutsche Computergeschichte, Commodore Museum Braunschwei)
* Classic Computing 2019 in Lehre
https://www.classic-computing.org/load6download/
LOAD Ausgabe 6 als PDF verfügbar
Published 02.10.2020 - 21:48 by AndreasM
