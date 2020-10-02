Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

LOAD Ausgabe 6 als PDF verfügbar Published 02.10.2020 - 21:38 by AndreasM



* Die GUI Revolution (Apple Macintosh, AMIGA, Atari, Canon Cat, Sinclair QL)

* Hardware (alphaTronic, Macintosh Apple //e Karte, Philips P1000)

* Praxis (Hypercard Macintosh Fanzin, Kill The Bit, Apple Disk Transfer Pro, HP Laserjet 2100, Epson HX-20 Handheld, RS-232 Umsetzer, Serielle Localtalk Netze)

* Welt (Buchrezension DDR Computer, Archäologie der Digitalisierung, 50 Jahre Deutsche Computergeschichte, Commodore Museum Braunschwei)

* Classic Computing 2019 in Lehre



Wie immer zum 01.Oktober des Jahres steht die aktuelle Ausgabe #6 der LOAD, dem Retrocomputer-Magazin aus dem Verein zum Erhalt klassischer Computer jetzt als PDF zum kostenlosen Download bereit. Ein Ausschnitt aus dem Inhalt:* Die GUI Revolution (Apple Macintosh, AMIGA, Atari, Canon Cat, Sinclair QL)* Hardware (alphaTronic, Macintosh Apple //e Karte, Philips P1000)* Praxis (Hypercard Macintosh Fanzin, Kill The Bit, Apple Disk Transfer Pro, HP Laserjet 2100, Epson HX-20 Handheld, RS-232 Umsetzer, Serielle Localtalk Netze)* Welt (Buchrezension DDR Computer, Archäologie der Digitalisierung, 50 Jahre Deutsche Computergeschichte, Commodore Museum Braunschwei)* Classic Computing 2019 in Lehre

https://www.classic-computing.org/load6download/

