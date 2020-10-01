Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future monatliche News September 2020 Published 01.10.2020 - 14:35 by AndreasM

Amiga Future Ausgabe 146 erschienen



Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 146 (September/Oktober 2020) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.



Heft Inhalt:



Workshop Lüttje Bookholler

Review Red Pill

Trevors Soapbox



und vieles, vieles mehr



Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.



Heft-Info:

Bestellen:





7.9.2020

Amiga Future TV @ Gamescom auf YouTube verfügbar



Ab sofort sind unsere drei Live-Beitrage zur digitalen Gamescom auf unseren Youtube Channel verfügbar.



https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture



Der Stream ist in deutscher Sprache erstellt worden. Interview sind teilweise auf englisch.



Es waren unsere ersten Gehversuche was Streaming angeht. Natürlich ist nicht alles so gelaufen wie wir uns das vorgestellt haben. Genauer gesagt, was schief gehen konnte ist auch schief gegangen.



Trotzdem sind wir sehr stolz auf Bernd und Daniel die das ganze gut gemeistert haben.



Und würde auch interessieren, ob ihr zukünftig öfters Beiträge von Amiga Future TV sehen wollt. Schreibt doch eure Meinung bitte in den Kommentaren zu den Videos auf Youtube.



https://www.amigafuture.de

http://www.apc-tcp.de





18.9.2020 + 27.9.2020

Amiga Future: Neue Vollversionen online



Der Download-Bereich der Amiga Future wurde heute wieder aktualisiert.



Es wurden folgende Vollversionen Online gestellt:



Directory Opus Magellan 2 ISO

Dawn Patrol



https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/dlext/index



Eine übersicht der letzten Uploads und Änderungen in der Download-Datenbank der Amiga Future findest Du unter dem Link



Natürlich wollen wir noch viele weitere Vollversionen online stellen. Dazu benötigen wir Eure Hilfe.



Wir suchen ständig Rechteinhaber von Amiga Spielen und Anwendungen. Kennst Du welche oder willst Du uns aktiv bei der Suche helfen? Dann melde Dich bitte per Email bei uns.



Wir suchen Verstärkung beim Überarbeiten des Vollversionen-Downloadbereiches der Amiga Future Webpage. Im speziellen geht es darum zu überprüfen ob alle Vollversionen-Formate (ADF, IPF, WHDLoad, AGA, CD-Versionen usw.) komplett vorhanden sind. Außerdem muß eine Kurzbeschreibung (2 Sätze), Systemanforderungen und Screenshots erstellt werden.

Wenn Du uns dabei helfen willst, dann schreibe uns doch bitte eine Email.



https://www.amigafuture.de





24.9.2020

Alte Amiga Future Ausgabe 123 deutsch & englisch online



Seit heute könnt ihr auf der Amiga Future Webpage die Ausgabe 123 der Amiga Future online lesen.



Wir stellen in unregelmäßigen Abständen ältere Ausgaben der Amiga Future kostenlos online.



Die Hefte an sich bzw. die PDF-Version (High Quality) sind weiterhin in unserem



Deutsche Hefte online lesen:

Englische Hefte online lesen:



https://www.amigafuture.de





30.9.2020

Amiga Future: Cheats Datenbank Update



Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.



Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.



Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.



Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.



Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.



https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT

https://www.amigafuture.de



Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:





25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Software erfolgreich geprüft

25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft

25 Sep 2020 - Cosmic Pirate - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Coordination - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Coordination - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Colonial Conquest - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Colonial Conquest - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Code name Hell Squad - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Clockwiser - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Cave Master - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Cave Master - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Castle Kingdoms - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Cabal - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Breathless - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Brainstorm - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bounce´n´Blast - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bounce´n´Blast - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bounce - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bounce - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Boulderdäsh - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Boulderdäsh - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bonanza Bros. - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bombpac - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bombpac - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Blocks - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Blocks - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Blockhead - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Blobble - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Blobble - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bierschen - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bierschen - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Beneath a Steel Sky - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Beneath a Steel Sky - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Behind the Iron Gate - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Beambender - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Beach Volley - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Balou der Mönch - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Balou der Mönch - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Bally V - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Baldy - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Baldy - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Backstage - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Backstage - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aunt Arctic Adventure - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aquanaut (F1 Licenseware) - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Ants: The Masses Against The Massive - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Antares: Der Griff nach den Sternen - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Anstoss - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aliens Lair - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aliens Lair - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Alienoid - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Alien Space - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Alien Space - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Airbus 320 USA Scenery - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Airbus 320 Euro Scenery - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Airace 2 - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Airace 2 - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Action Cat - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aardvarks - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Aardvarks - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - 68000er Prozessor-Spiel - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - 68000er Prozessor-Spiel - Download-Link aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Information aktualisiert

25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Lösung aktualisiert

18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Software erfolgreich geprüft

18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft

18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung aktualisiert

11 Sep 2020 - Conquests of Camelot - The Search for the Grail - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft

11 Sep 2020 - Conquests of Camelot - The Search for the Grail - Lösung aktualisiert

04 Sep 2020 - Conan the Cimmerian - Lösung aktualisiert

04 Sep 2020 - Conan the Cimmerian - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft

