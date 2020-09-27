Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

AmigaOS 3.1.4 Emulation - polnisches eBook Published 27.09.2020 - 19:24 by AndreasM



Letzten Monat habe ich ein neues eBook über die AmigaOS 3.1.4 - Emulation veröffentlicht. In diesem Buch erfahret Ihr, wie man das System von Grund auf neu konfigurieren, im Internet surfen, Spiele installieren, MP3s, Filme abspielen und vieles mehr kann! Das Ziel ist nicht nur der emulierte Amiga!



Derzeit ist das eBook nur in polnischer Sprache verfügbar. Lasst mich wissen, wenn Ihr Euch ein solches Buch auf Englisch wünscht!



radzik schreibt auf https://www.amigans.net Letzten Monat habe ich ein neues eBook über die AmigaOS 3.1.4 - Emulation veröffentlicht. In diesem Buch erfahret Ihr, wie man das System von Grund auf neu konfigurieren, im Internet surfen, Spiele installieren, MP3s, Filme abspielen und vieles mehr kann! Das Ziel ist nicht nur der emulierte Amiga!

YouTube Schaufenster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp98959

Derzeit ist das eBook nur in polnischer Sprache verfügbar. Lasst mich wissen, wenn Ihr Euch ein solches Buch auf Englisch wünscht!

eBook PL-Link: https://bit.ly/3hxupCs

