radzik schreibt auf https://www.amigans.net
Letzten Monat habe ich ein neues eBook über die AmigaOS 3.1.4 - Emulation veröffentlicht. In diesem Buch erfahret Ihr, wie man das System von Grund auf neu konfigurieren, im Internet surfen, Spiele installieren, MP3s, Filme abspielen und vieles mehr kann! Das Ziel ist nicht nur der emulierte Amiga!
YouTube Schaufenster:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp98959 ... e=emb_logo
Derzeit ist das eBook nur in polnischer Sprache verfügbar. Lasst mich wissen, wenn Ihr Euch ein solches Buch auf Englisch wünscht!
eBook PL-Link: https://bit.ly/3hxupCs
AmigaOS 3.1.4 Emulation - polnisches eBook
Published 27.09.2020 - 19:24 by AndreasM
