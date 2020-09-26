Hagen Krentz ist ein Mann, der sich mit mechanischen Flipperautomaten bestens auskennt. Er ist außerdem Mitbegründer des For Amusement Arcade & Pinball Museum in Seligenstadt. Darüber hinaus arbeitete er in den 90er Jahren für die Filmindustrie. Hören Sie sich AJ und Jörg an, während sie die Geschichten und Geschichten für diesen Mann hören! Das Interview beginnt bei 11:43.
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2020/09/26/ ... en-krentz/
Scene World: Podcast Episode #95 - Mechanical Pinballs mit Hagen Krentz
Published 26.09.2020 - 12:43 by AndreasM
