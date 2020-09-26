 

 

 

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 26.09.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cruis'n USA Video Games 2/98 - 25.09.2020
X-Men vs. Street Fighter Video Games 2/98 - 25.09.2020
Lego Racers Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
WWF Wrestlemania 2000 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
WCW Mayhem Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Top Gear Rally 2 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Supercross 2000 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Super Smash Bros. Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Jet Moto 3 Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Hellnight Video Games 2/2000 - 25.09.2020
Sim City Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Drakkhen Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Brawl Brothers Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Lost Vikings, The Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
Exhaust Heat II Video Games 4/93 - 25.09.2020
NHL 2001 PC Joker 12/2000 - 20.09.2020
Excessive Speed PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
Powerslide: Make Your Own Damn Road PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
FIFA 99 PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
NBA Live 99 PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
Space Bunnies must die! PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
Manhattan PC Joker 1/99 - 20.09.2020
Cover: Maniax - 20.09.2020
Cover: Platou - 20.09.2020
Cover: Auf der Suche nach dem Ultimate Mix - 20.09.2020
Cover: Magforce Racing - 20.09.2020
Cover: Neo Hunter - 20.09.2020
Cover: Star Trek Voyager - Elite Force - 20.09.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

