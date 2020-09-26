Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bomber Bob - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bomber Bob - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Francesco Salvi - Update the artist page
Francesco Salvi - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Francesco Salvi - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Francesco Salvi - Create one new artist page
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall Non-AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Eric W. Schwartz - Update the artist page
Bomber Bob - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bomber Bob - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bomber Bob - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Megaball Deluxe CD - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 2000
Super Seymour Saves The Planet / Super Seymour - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Eric W. Schwartz - Update the Artist photo comments
On The Ball / On The Ball: League Edition - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
On The Ball / On The Ball: League Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
MMMgroup - Update the publisher page
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Psycho's Soccer Selection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Psycho's Soccer Selection - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Demonware - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Chris Földing-Hornschuh - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Chris Földing-Hornschuh - Update the Artist photo comments
Dan Silva - Update the Artist photo comments
Chris Földing-Hornschuh - Update the artist page
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exodus 3010 / Starlight Voyage / Exodus 3010: The First Chapter - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chris Földing-Hornschuh - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Temet - Update the developer page
Neon - Update the developer page
Jan Jöckel (Joeckel) - Update the artist page
Michael Büttner (Buettner) - Update the artist page
Bomber Bob - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bomber Bob - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 26.09.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM
