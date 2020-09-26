Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.
Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.
Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.
Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.
Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.
https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT
https://www.amigafuture.de
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:
25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Software erfolgreich geprüft
25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
25 Sep 2020 - Cosmic Pirate - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Coordination - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Coordination - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Colonial Conquest - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Colonial Conquest - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Code name Hell Squad - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Clockwiser - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Cave Master - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Cave Master - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Castle Kingdoms - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Cabal - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Breathless - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Brainstorm - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bounce´n´Blast - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bounce´n´Blast - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bounce - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bounce - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Boulderdäsh - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Boulderdäsh - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bonanza Bros. - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bombpac - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bombpac - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Blocks - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Blocks - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Blockhead - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Blobble - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Blobble - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bierschen - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bierschen - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Beneath a Steel Sky - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Beneath a Steel Sky - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Behind the Iron Gate - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Beambender - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Beach Volley - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Balou der Mönch - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Balou der Mönch - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Bally V - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Ballmaster - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Baldy - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Baldy - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Backstage - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Backstage - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aunt Arctic Adventure - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aquanaut (F1 Licenseware) - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Ants: The Masses Against The Massive - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Antepenult - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Antares: Der Griff nach den Sternen - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Anstoss - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aliens Lair - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aliens Lair - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Alienoid - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Alien Space - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Alien Space - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Airbus 320 USA Scenery - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Airbus 320 Euro Scenery - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Airace 2 - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Airace 2 - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Action Cat - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aardvarks - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Aardvarks - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - 68000er Prozessor-Spiel - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - 68000er Prozessor-Spiel - Download-Link aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Information aktualisiert
25 Sep 2020 - Crack does pay - Lösung aktualisiert
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Software erfolgreich geprüft
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung aktualisiert
News URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News Source: GTT
News Source URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Amiga Future: Cheats Datenbank Update
Published 26.09.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM
Back to previous page