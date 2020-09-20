Klaus Sommer schreibt:
Soeben wurden die ersten sechs Hefte aus dem Jahrgang 2006 bei der MAN!AC hinzugefügt.
Enthalten ist jeweils das Verlags-PDF, welches zum Lesen perfekt geeignet ist. Jedoch fehlen dort sämtliche Werbeseiten, daher habe ich mir die Mühe gemacht und sämtliche Hefte ebenfalls als Komplettscan dazugestellt.
http://www.kultmags.com
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
MAN!AC - Jahrgang 2006 - Part 1
Published 20.09.2020 - 13:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page