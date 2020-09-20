Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

MAN!AC - Jahrgang 2006 - Part 1 Published 20.09.2020 - 13:25 by AndreasM



Soeben wurden die ersten sechs Hefte aus dem Jahrgang 2006 bei der MAN!AC hinzugefügt.



Enthalten ist jeweils das Verlags-PDF, welches zum Lesen perfekt geeignet ist. Jedoch fehlen dort sämtliche Werbeseiten, daher habe ich mir die Mühe gemacht und sämtliche Hefte ebenfalls als Komplettscan dazugestellt.



http://www.kultmags.com Klaus Sommer schreibt:Soeben wurden die ersten sechs Hefte aus dem Jahrgang 2006 bei der MAN!AC hinzugefügt.Enthalten ist jeweils das Verlags-PDF, welches zum Lesen perfekt geeignet ist. Jedoch fehlen dort sämtliche Werbeseiten, daher habe ich mir die Mühe gemacht und sämtliche Hefte ebenfalls als Komplettscan dazugestellt.

