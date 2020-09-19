Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.71 - 5 MB - 11.09.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
passpocket.lha - utility/misc - 1.01 - 494 KB - 13.09.2020 - Password manager utility
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.93 - 757 KB - 14.09.2020 - Multipurpose utility
fontforge-src.lha - utility/text/misc - 20120731-b - 278 KB - 11.09.2020 - Sources of FontForge 20120731-b for AmiCygnix
fontforge.lha - utility/text/misc - 20120731-b - 15 MB - 11.09.2020 - A font editor for AmiCygnix
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 19.09.2020 - 11:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page