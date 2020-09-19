Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1577497 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Sep 18 2020
Szilárd Biró http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1576411 (Emulation) 4 MB / Sep 16 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1576262 (Games/Text) 500 KB / Sep 15 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1576134 (Development/Library) 86 KB / Sep 15 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1575831 (Games/Role) 759 KB / Sep 13 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 19.09.2020 - 11:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page