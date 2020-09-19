Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.
Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.
Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.
Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.
Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.
https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT
https://www.amigafuture.de
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Software erfolgreich geprüft
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
18 Sep 2020 - Conquests of the Longbow - Lösung aktualisiert
11 Sep 2020 - Conquests of Camelot - The Search for the Grail - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
11 Sep 2020 - Conquests of Camelot - The Search for the Grail - Lösung aktualisiert
News URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News Source: GTT
News Source URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Amiga Future: Cheats Datenbank Update
Published 19.09.2020 - 11:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page