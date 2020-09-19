 

 

 

News Portal
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

More informations

Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 19.09.2020 - 11:34 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.71 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.71 - misc/emu - 4.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiBlitz3.lha - 3.8.0 - dev/basic - 11M - AmiBlitz 3.8 full distribution - (readme)
nowined.lha - 0.83 - text/edit - 3.7M - TextEditor multipage (MDI) - (readme)
nowinedsrc.lha - 0.83 - text/edit - 1.3M - TextEditor multipage (MDI) (sources) - (readme)
Umoria.lha - 5.7.13 - game/role - 760K - Robert A. Koeneke's classic roguelike - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.71 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Glulxe.lha - 0.5.4 - game/text - 500K - A Glulx text adventure interpreter - (readme)
Glulxe050.lha - 0.5.0 - game/text - 349K - Glulxe, a Glulx text adventure interpreter - (readme)
PassPocket.lha - 1.01 - util/misc - 494K - Password manager utility - (readme)
ptplayer.lha - 6.0 - mus/play - 27K - ProTracker player w/ support for ext. sfx - (readme)
ASE2019_1.1.lha - 1.1 - text/edit - 62K - Text editor - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2TUS - game/data - 8K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 120K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 154K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.31 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.93 - util/misc - 757K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.93 - util/misc - 595K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.93 - util/misc - 703K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.8 - game/shoot - 2.9M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.8 - game/shoot - 2.9M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
AmiSpear_RTG.lha - 1.32 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Spear of Destiny - (readme)
AmiWolf_RTG.lha - 1.32 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D - (readme)
DodgyRocks.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 236K - Dodgy Rocks - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.1583 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.1583 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.1583 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
pcx_vgadir.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 22K - VGA Direct video driver for PCx emulator - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.0 - util/boot - 31K - CopyMem 4 all incl 68080 & NATIVE x86 - (readme)
multimediatags.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 8K - Dump meta data from sound file - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

