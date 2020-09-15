Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Ein Amiga 500/2000 2 MB Chip RAM Modul für Bastler Published 15.09.2020 - 19:20 by osz



GitHub-Repository: Matt Harlum aus Schweden stellt auf GitHub-Repository Gerber-Dateien bereit, anhand derer sich eine Platine fertigen lässt, die voll bestückt in einem Amiga 500 oder Amiga 2000 als Agnus-Adapter fungiert und mit DRAM-Ausgestattet ist. Somit erweitert sie die besagten Amiga-Modelle auf 2 MB Chip RAM. Wer sich diese Arbeit zutraut, kann nun an die Arbeit schreiten.GitHub-Repository: https://github.com/LIV2/A500-2Meg-Chip-ram

