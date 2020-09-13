Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org. Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

Der Guardian erklärt Amiga zum zweitgrößten Computer ... Published 13.09.2020 - 12:10 by AndreasM



Hier ist der Artikel:

https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/ ... ers-ranked



Die meisten von uns stimmen natürlich völlig unvoreingenommen zu, es hätte auf Platz 1 stehen sollen.



Quelle: Laut einem kürzlich erschienenen Artikel über The Guardian belegte der Amiga von 20 Kandidaten den 2. Platz als größter Computer.Hier ist der Artikel:Die meisten von uns stimmen natürlich völlig unvoreingenommen zu, es hätte auf Platz 1 stehen sollen.Quelle: https://amigaworld.net

Back to previous page

