Laut einem kürzlich erschienenen Artikel über The Guardian belegte der Amiga von 20 Kandidaten den 2. Platz als größter Computer.
Hier ist der Artikel:
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/ ... ers-ranked
Die meisten von uns stimmen natürlich völlig unvoreingenommen zu, es hätte auf Platz 1 stehen sollen.
Quelle: https://amigaworld.net
Der Guardian erklärt Amiga zum zweitgrößten Computer ...
Published 13.09.2020 - 12:10 by AndreasM
