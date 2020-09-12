 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 12.09.2020 - 12:30 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Perry Mason: The Case of the Mandarin Murder ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Syzygy ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
iD ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Wild West ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Proteus ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Very Big Cave Adventure, The ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Heavy on the Magick ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Dragon Skulle ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Crack It! Towers ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Juggernaut ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Quiz Quest ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
MSX Board Games 1 ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Battle of the Planets ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Goonies, The ASM 5/86 - 10.09.2020
Endurance ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Knight Flight ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
West Bank ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Death Wake ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Devil's Crown ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Force, The ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Macadam Bumper ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Falklands 82 ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Fast Tracks ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Silent Service ASM 5/86 - 06.09.2020
Dr. Franken II ASM 11/93 - 06.09.2020
Simon the Sorcerer ASM 11/93 - 06.09.2020
Privateer ASM 11/93 - 06.09.2020
Exercitement ASM 11/93 - 06.09.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

