Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bubble Bobble - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tiny Bobble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Bobble - Upload 34 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Bobble - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Bobble - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Amazing Spider-Man, The - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amazing Spider-Man, The - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Amazing Spider-Man, The - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Swibble Dibble - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Swibble Dibble - Upload 88 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Martial Morphers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Swibble Dibble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Arnie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Manfred Linzner (Pink/Abyss^Arise^PRX^Shin'en) - Update the artist page
Champion Of The Raj - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Polyglot - Update the publisher page
Arnie - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arnie - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Felix Vincent Enzio Schmidt (TSM/The Sunriders^OKS I.D., Enzo Cage) - Update the artist page
Arnie - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Felix Vincent Enzio Schmidt (TSM/The Sunriders^OKS I.D., Enzo Cage) - Upload 36 Artist photo pictures
Dakamar - Update the publisher page
William Lunney (Bill Lunney) - Update the artist page
Āṣḥōk Prema (Ashok Prema) - Upload 5 Artist photo pictures
Āṣḥōk Prema (Ashok Prema) - Update the artist page
Āṣḥōk Prema (Ashok Prema) - Create one new artist page
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Of The Raj - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gonks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 12.09.2020 - 12:30 by AndreasM
