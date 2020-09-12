The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
ungac.i386-aros.lha - game/adventure - 0.1 - 155 KB - 05.09.2020 - Disassembler for adventures written with GAC
jigzo.i386-aros.zip - game/board - 0.6.1 - 4 MB - 05.09.2020 - OpenGL jigsaw game for children
botud.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 1.0 - 3 MB - 05.09.2020 - Match all blocks, with limited moves. (18 puzzles)
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
