Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 05.09.2020 - 09:22 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Premium - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1993
Premium - Update the game page - OCS - 1993
First Contact - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Dimo's Quest / Dimos Quest Part I - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chip's Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dimo's Quest / Dimos Quest Part I - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dimo's Quest / Dimos Quest Part I - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas B. Schulz (8Bitjunkie) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mister And Missis - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mister And Missis - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Thomas B. Schulz (8Bitjunkie) - Update the artist page
Champion Of The Raj - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Voyageurs Du Temps, Les: La Menace - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Anja Kowalzik - Update the artist page
Mathias Plich - Create one new artist page
Oliver Aloé - Update the artist page
Oliver Aloé - Create one new artist page
Matthias Flügge (Fluegge) - Create one new artist page
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kerri Cockwell - Create one new artist page
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1994
Costos, Les - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
Arthur M. Walsh - Update the Artist photo comments
Arthur M. Walsh - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Smarty And The Nasty Gluttons - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2020
Smarty And The Nasty Gluttons - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Costos, Les - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1991
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page