Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.4-bugfix - gfx/edit - 42K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
Effectus.lha - 0.5.2 - dev/cross - 10M - Action! cross-compiler using MADS - (readme)
GoADF.lha - 3.1 build 4... - disk/misc - 467K - AIO software to handle ADF/ADZ/DMS/HFE - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 2.9 - game/actio - 97K - Align 3 tiles of the same colour on WB! - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2BEL - game/data - 8K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
grackle.lha - - game/edit - 36K - Dumper and reader for GAC games - (readme)
unquill.lha - 0.11.2 - game/edit - 243K - Decompiles snapshots of Quilled games - (readme)
WebRadio_sbar.lha - 2.2 - util/wb - 94K - A sbar plugin to listen to WebRadios - (readme)
Amix532.lha - 5.3.2 - comm/amiex - 998K - AmiExpress BBS system redeveloped in E - (readme)
PrayForBeirut.lha - - mods/8voic - 405K - 16ch Pray For Beirut by HKvalhe - (readme)
GoatTracker-morphos.lha - 2.75 - mus/edit - 1.0M - Official tracker-like C64 music editor - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 120K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 154K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.7 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.7 - misc/emu - 4.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 05.09.2020 - 09:22 by AndreasM
Back to previous page