Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 146 (September/Oktober 2020) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Workshop Lüttje Bookholler
Review Red Pill
Trevors Soapbox
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/kb/index?c=13
Bestellen: https://www.amigashop.org
The Amiga Future 146 was released on the September 3rd.
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Ausgabe 146 erschienen
Published 03.09.2020 - 14:03
