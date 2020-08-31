Die Amiga Software Datenbank (ASD) der Amiga Future wurde wieder aktualisiert.
Bei der ASD handelt es sich um eine deutsch- und englisch-sprachige Datenbank, die komplette Informationen über alle je für den Amiga erschienenen Anwendungen, CD-ROMs, Literatur und einigem mehr beinhalten wird.
Natürlich ist der Datenbestand bei weitem noch nicht komplett. Inzwischen befinden sich aber schon zu über 4.200 Titeln Informationen in der Datenbank. Außerdem wurden bereits über 6.500 Bilder eingebunden, weitere werden baldmöglichst folgen.
https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/asd/
Seit der letzten Meldung sind folgende Einträge neu hinzugefügt bzw. aktualisiert worden:
DigiWorks 3D - Applications 3D/Anwender 3D - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 8.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 7.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 6.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 5.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Neue Einträge in der Amiga Software Datenbank
Published 31.08.2020 - 14:28 by AndreasM
