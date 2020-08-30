Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.

Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.

Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.

Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Gamescom, this year only in digital form.

Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.

We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.

We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.



Weitere Videos für Amiga online Published 30.08.2020 - 12:13 by AndreasM



Morgan Just Games: Superfrog - Amiga Longplay - Team 17 - Super Frog - Playthrough - Walkthrough - Allister Brimble



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLZokwtrFzU





Pintz & Amiga Tech thing - ReA2000 pt#2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvkxc2pugFg





Thomaniac:#1472 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.02 Public Domain Games [Amiga]



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tciu1AuwJzU





Thomaniac: #1473 Ambermoon Folge 178: Navsteine generieren / Dungeon Master lässt grüßen? [Amiga]



