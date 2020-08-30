Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.

Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.

Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.

Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter



Gamescom, this year only in digital form.

Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.

We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.

We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at



https://gamescom.amigafuture.de Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org. Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online Published 30.08.2020 - 12:11 by AndreasM



Tiny Little Slug Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 262



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9b1u6qTmno





Laserdisc Arcade Games - M.A.C.H. 3 & Interstellar Laser Fantasy - ARG Presents 130



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is5H1fq-_EY





Odyssey 2 Live Stream - Amigo Aaron's All Request Friday Night Spectacular



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEhXXWCcahU





Megamania Unboxing/Review | Atari 2600 | Activision



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPX927G89dM





Amigathon 2020 - Initial B-A-D



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQ-M7CbqlYg





Sprite Castle Plays Donkey Kong (Commodore 64)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFXpTYd6Oo8





Roadkill Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 263



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygepQ2FUj00



http://amigospodcast.com Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:Tiny Little Slug Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 262Laserdisc Arcade Games - M.A.C.H. 3 & Interstellar Laser Fantasy - ARG Presents 130Odyssey 2 Live Stream - Amigo Aaron's All Request Friday Night SpectacularMegamania Unboxing/Review | Atari 2600 | ActivisionAmigathon 2020 - Initial B-A-DSprite Castle Plays Donkey Kong (Commodore 64)Roadkill Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 263

Back to previous page

