GoADF! veröffentlicht in der Version 3.1.
* Neues Konfigurationsfenster zur Auswahl der Sprache hinzugefügt
* türkischer Catalog (von Oguzhan Oguz) hinzugefügt
* mehrere Fehlerbehebungen
https://bitplan.pl/goadf/index.html
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
Gamescom Digital: https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
GoADF! 3.1 veröffentlicht
Published 30.08.2020 - 23:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page