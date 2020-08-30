Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent

Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.We have a special offer for all of you who've gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

GoADF! 3.1 veröffentlicht Published 30.08.2020 - 23:25 by AndreasM



https://bitplan.pl/goadf/index.html GoADF! veröffentlicht in der Version 3.1.* Neues Konfigurationsfenster zur Auswahl der Sprache hinzugefügt* türkischer Catalog (von Oguzhan Oguz) hinzugefügt* mehrere Fehlerbehebungen

