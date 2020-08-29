WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
TV Sports Basketball - [fixed] - (Cinemaware) removed crash at startup - Info - Image
James Pond - Underwater Agent - [improved] - (Millennium) supports another version, fixed more cpu loops - Info
Candy Puzzle - [new] - (C.D. Express) done by JOTD - Info
Crazy Cars 3 - [fixed] - (Titus) corrected wrong blitterwait routines - Info
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.
Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.
Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.
Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Gamescom, this year only in digital form.
Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.
We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM
