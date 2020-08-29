Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amoskittens.lha - development/language - 0.7 - 7 MB - 23.08.2020 - Amos the kitten is amos basic interpreter
mce.lha - game/utility - 12.1 - 3 MB - 21.08.2020 - Multi-game Character Editor
abkviewer.lha - graphics/viewer - 0.7 - 333 KB - 23.08.2020 - ABKViewer show AMOS Sprites in a window.
gnumeric-src.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.10.17r6 - 4 MB - 28.08.2020 - Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 r6 package
gnumeric.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.10.17r6 - 53 MB - 28.08.2020 - A spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.92 - 754 KB - 21.08.2020 - Multipurpose utility
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM
